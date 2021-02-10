Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021
East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
WKN: 900439 ISIN: SE0000310336 Ticker-Symbol: SWM 
Tradegate
10.02.21
10:53 Uhr
64,46 Euro
-3,44
-5,07 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH MATCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH MATCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,4864,7411:12
64,5264,6211:12
GlobeNewswire
10.02.2021 | 10:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Swedish Match (28/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Match AB
(Swedish Match) published on February 10, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Swedish Match has proposed that the Annual General
Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 13, 2021 approves a stock split whereby every
one (1) share held will be replaced by ten (10) new ordinary shares (10:1). The
Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA). 

For further information, please see the attched file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=839361
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
