NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Swedish Match (28/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) published on February 10, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Swedish Match has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 13, 2021 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by ten (10) new ordinary shares (10:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA). For further information, please see the attched file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=839361