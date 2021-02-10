Geographic expansion includes key executive appointments to accelerate growth and enhance partnerships across key markets

Navint, an advisory and technology firm that helps enterprise organisations drive growth and operational efficiency, today announced its expansion into the UK and EMEA. This investment comes in direct response to a surge in customer demand for Lead-to-Revenue (LTR) transformation services, as well as increased interest in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Billing implementation throughout the region.

"Navint is committed to helping our clients improve the way they go to market and automate their most pressing lead-to-revenue challenges. We're thrilled to formally launch our EMEA operations and the appointment of several strategic hires to grow our business, support our clients and enhance our partnerships," said Jim Martindale, CEO, Navint. "The strength of our local team demonstrates our commitment to supporting our international operations while providing our local clients exceptional customer service. They will allow us to deliver high-value advisory services and CPQ and Billing implementation capabilities to our European clients as we continue to grow our global operations."

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how critical it is for businesses to accelerate the path of LTR technology and process automation to ensure greater efficiency, resiliency and improved customer experience. Businesses must be able to quickly drive change and transform front- and back-office systems to manage remote work and rapidly deploy product, pricing and portfolios to monetize demand and meet new customer requirements. This type of transformation is a significant challenge for businesses that were historically built around heavily customized code and extensive manual business processes as it requires agility and integration in cross-organisation systems and tools, including Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), CPQ, Billing, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to manage more complex monetization models like recurring revenue, as well as consumption and usage-based models.

As a part of this geographic expansion, Navint also appointed three seasoned industry experts to direct its regional operations. This team will be responsible for growing the company's portfolio in the region, providing local client support and extending key partnerships. Team members include:

Satyen (Satch) Patel , EVP and General Manager, EMEA, who brings 20+ years of enterprise global solution experience to Navint. He joins Navint from Salesforce, where he held senior roles across the Revenue Cloud portfolio. Throughout his career he has contributed to the growth of many of the world's largest software and hardware companies including, Oracle, Cisco/EMC and Apttus. He will tap his strong end-to-end expertise of lead-to-revenue (LTR) and quote-to-cash (QTC) technology ecosystems and architectures to help drive Navint's regional operations and growth.

, EVP and General Manager, EMEA, who brings 20+ years of enterprise global solution experience to Navint. He joins Navint from Salesforce, where he held senior roles across the Revenue Cloud portfolio. Throughout his career he has contributed to the growth of many of the world's largest software and hardware companies including, Oracle, Cisco/EMC and Apttus. He will tap his strong end-to-end expertise of lead-to-revenue (LTR) and quote-to-cash (QTC) technology ecosystems and architectures to help drive Navint's regional operations and growth. Robyn Anderson, EVP of Advisory Services for EMEA, who will lead Navint's regional Lead-to-Revenue Advisory practice. Robyn brings deep expertise in SasS-based businesses models, with a focus on Revenue Management, CLM, CPQ, Billing and ERP systems transformation. Robyn has a proven track record partnering with C suite executives to transform operations, improve efficiency, and drive organizational change.

EVP of Advisory Services for EMEA, who will lead Navint's regional Lead-to-Revenue Advisory practice. Robyn brings deep expertise in SasS-based businesses models, with a focus on Revenue Management, CLM, CPQ, Billing and ERP systems transformation. Robyn has a proven track record partnering with C suite executives to transform operations, improve efficiency, and drive organizational change. Darren Laws, Head of Client Success for EMEA, who will be focused on growing Navint's Expert Services and Delivery organization. Darren has 20+ years of experience as a Software Applications Professional, focused exclusively on the lead-to-revenue landscape over the last decade. He brings end-to-end expertise of front and back office systems from both Oracle and Salesforce Revenue Cloud and covering multiple CRM and ERP tools.

Navint's geographic growth will also allow it to expand its work with key CLM, CPQ, Billing and ERP partners such as Salesforce. Navint is a trusted Salesforce Partner with proven experience implementing Salesforce Revenue Cloud and working with its AppExchange applications, including contract lifecycle management, billing, tax and payment gateways, as well as its Sales, Service and Community Clouds. Navint is one of the few CPQ and Billing certified partners and leverages its partnership and expertise to help clients create the most robust, streamlined, and flexible lead-to-revenue strategy.

About Navint

Navint is an advisory and technology services firm that enables enterprise organisations to drive growth and operational efficiency throughout the lead-to-revenue lifecycle. We deploy modern solutions that connect deep strategy and process expertise with technologies across the front and back office to help enable new levels of flexibility, efficiency and customer centricity. Strategically-led, operationally-minded and technology-supported, we support engagements across a wide variety of partners and platforms, including Salesforce, to design and implement a comprehensive approach for CRM, CPQ, CLM, Billing and ERP. To learn more, visit us at www.navint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005171/en/

Contacts:

Articulate Communications for Navint

Jana Sanchez

navint@articulatecomms.com