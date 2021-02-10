Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Alm. Brand Bank A/S

Alm. Brand Bank A/S will transfer its Cash equity membership to Sydbank A/S. The member identities for Cash Equities SYD and ALM in INET will not change. The change will be effective as of 11th February 2021. Member: Sydbank A/S Member IDs (INET): SYD, ALM Valid in INET system as of: 11th February 2021 There will, for the time being and until further notice, be no change on the clearing IDs used by Alm. Brand Bank A/S. Please contact Cecilie Dynkel (+45 33 77 03 82) or Allan Olsen (+45 33 77 03 83) for further information concerning this exchange notice. Nasdaq Stockholm