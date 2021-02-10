Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Alm. Brand Bank A/S

Alm. Brand Bank A/S will transfer its Cash equity and Fixed Income memberships to Sydbank A/S. The member identities for Cash Equities SYD and ALM in INET, as well as member identities for Fixed Income, SYD and ALM in Genium INET, will not change. The change will be effective as of 11th February 2021. Member: Sydbank A/S Member IDs (INET): SYD, ALM Member IDs (Genium INET): SYD, ALM Valid in INET system as of: 11th February 2021 There will, for the time being and until further notice, be no change on the clearing IDs used by Alm. Brand Bank A/S. The VP Securities clearing IDs that currently remain unchanged for MPID ALM are CD-Ident 07681 and ALMBDKKKXXX. Please contact Cecilie Dynkel (+45 33 77 03 82) or Allan Olsen (+45 33 77 03 83) for further information concerning this exchange notice. Nasdaq Copenhagen