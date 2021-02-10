Anzeige
East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Alm. Brand Bank A/S

Alm. Brand Bank A/S will transfer its Cash equity and Fixed Income memberships
to Sydbank A/S. The member identities for Cash Equities SYD and ALM in INET,
as well as member identities for Fixed Income, SYD and ALM in Genium INET,
will not change.

The change will be effective as of 11th February 2021.

Member:                                    Sydbank A/S
Member IDs (INET):                  SYD, ALM
Member IDs (Genium INET):    SYD, ALM
Valid in INET system as of:       11th February 2021

There will, for the time being and until further notice, be no change on the
clearing IDs 
used by Alm. Brand Bank A/S. The VP Securities clearing IDs that currently
remain 
unchanged for MPID ALM are CD-Ident 07681 and ALMBDKKKXXX.

Please contact Cecilie Dynkel (+45 33 77 03 82) or Allan Olsen (+45 33 77 03 83)
for further information concerning this exchange notice.

Nasdaq Copenhagen
