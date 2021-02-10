Xi: China ready to cooperate with CEE countries on vaccines

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Daily: A highlight from President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the virtual China-CEEC Summit in Beijing, Feb 9, 2021.

President Xi Jinping hosted the virtual Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries in Beijing on Feb 9 and made a keynote speech.

Here are some highlights:

China stands ready to cooperate with Central and Eastern European Countries on vaccines.

China to import commodities worth $170 billion from Central and Eastern European Countries over next five years.

from Central and Eastern European Countries over next five years. China and CEE countries have diversified their ways of thinking and embarked on piloting, as they have taken the lead in exploring the synergy between cross-region cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Both China and CEE countries believe that openness brings opportunities and inclusiveness leads to diversity, which is the fundamental reason that China-CEEC cooperation could remain robust.

Cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries has developed some principles that are reflective of its distinctive features and accepted by all parties.

Guided by the conviction that '17 plus 1 could make more than 18,' we have set up a multi-dimensional cooperation framework led by the leaders' summit and covering 20-plus sectors to ensure the participation of all CEE countries.

China will help Fudan University establish a campus in Hungary as part of a host of measures to boost its cooperation with Central and Eastern European Countries in areas such as culture, education, tourism and sports.

as part of a host of measures to boost its cooperation with Central and Eastern European Countries in areas such as culture, education, tourism and sports. China and CEE countries need to jointly implement the Paris Agreement, and contribute to the success of COP26 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and COP15 of the Convention on Biological Diversity, both to be held this year.

of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and of the Convention on Biological Diversity, both to be held this year. China's continued development and opening-up will inject powerful impetus into global economic recovery and growth, and broaden the horizons for its cooperation with CEE countries.

China will continue to open its door wider, with a focus on institutional opening-up that covers rules, regulations, management and standards, while fostering a business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards.

