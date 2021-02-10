Under a production-linked incentive scheme, the government will reward manufacturers for building vertically integrated PV production lines. The scheme aims to attract 10 GW of production capacity by April 2023.The manufacture of solar modules is among the 13 industrial sectors encompassed by a production-linked incentive scheme announced by Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she presented the union budget. The government has committed almost INR1.97 lakh crore ($27.1 billion) to the five-year scheme, which will start in the new fiscal year. Of that sum INR4,500 crore ($618 million) ...

