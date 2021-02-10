The "France Surgical Procedure Volumes (SPV) Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Surgical procedure volumes in France are seeing a major decline in 2020, due to postponement or cancellation of elective procedures and, to a lesser degree, elimination of procedures that would have been performed on patients who die as a result of contracting COVID-19 disease.

This new dataset projects the trends in procedure volumes in France (2017-2025) with the implications of the coronavirus pandemic factored in.

From 2019 to 2020, procedure volume is projected to decline heavily, followed by a substantial increase in 2021. The increase in 2021 is expected to result from the backlog of procedures postponed in 2020 which will add to the normal number of procedures estimated for 2021 in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not all of the procedures postponed in 2020 are expected to be recovered in 2021, since some patients who resort to alternative treatments (e.g., medical therapy, physical therapy) may decide to continue with those treatments and forgo surgery, although this trend will not occur for all types of procedures.

In addition, it may be difficult for surgical services to accommodate such a large increase in volume, although the increase in comparison to 2021 procedure volume which is forecast to occur in absence of backlog procedures is only about 12%.

Key Topics Covered:

Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Cardiothoracic Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France General Surgery Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Neurosurgical Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Ophthalmology Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Orthopedic Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Spine Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France Urological Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, France

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25lo49

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005418/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900