Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: First Quarterly Interim Dividend

The Board is pleased to declare a first quarterly interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2021 of 2.4p per ordinary share which will be paid on 12 March 2021 to shareholders on the register on 19 February 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 February 2021.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

10 February 2021