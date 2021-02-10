Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 10
Keystone Investment Trust plc
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
HEADLINE: First Quarterly Interim Dividend
The Board is pleased to declare a first quarterly interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2021 of 2.4p per ordinary share which will be paid on 12 March 2021 to shareholders on the register on 19 February 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 February 2021.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
10 February 2021
