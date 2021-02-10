CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces 3-Store Expansion

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Network is pleased to welcome three new franchise locations throughout California. CPR Sand City, CPR Hollister, and CPR Gilroy are Jayvir Patel's latest stores to join the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists.

"We are very excited for Jayvir and congratulate him on the opening of his three new stores," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "The success he is having at his current locations ensures us that he will continue to provide quality service as he expands further in the CPR network."

Jayvir's stores are open to serve customers within Santa Clara County and Monterey County, both just south of the Bay Area. All stores in their respective cities along the Pacific Coast Highway are located in shopping centers, making it a convenient one-stop-shop for customers in need of technical support.

"We pride ourselves on customer service and quality, timely repairs," said Jayvir. "We are looking forward to taking the success from our current locations and seeing that expand into our new ones."

Jayvir has been a leader in providing technology solutions that are practical, innovative, and support the connected experience. Jayvir has an extensive history in tech retail and offers top-tier service for customers in need of technical support.

Jayvir is an avid health and fitness believer. When he isn't in one of his stores, he likes to watch and take part in sports. He also contributes to his community by participating in local politics, chambers of commerce, and non-profit organizations. Jayvir resides in Monterey County with his wife and two children.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Sand City is located at:

820 Playa Ave

Sand City, CA 93955

Please contact the store at 831-900-0444 or via email: repairs@cpr-sandcity.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/sand-city-ca

CPR Cell Phone Repair Hollister is located at:

1760 Airline Hwy STE H1

Hollister, CA 95023

Please contact the store at 831-900-0222 or via email: repairs@cpr-hollister.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/hollister-ca/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Gilroy is located at:

787 1st Street

Gilroy, CA 95020

Please contact the store at 831-900-0333 or via email: repairs@cpr-gilroy.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gilroy-ca/

Jayvir's other CPR stores are located at:

CPR Salinas North

1690 N Main St C

Salinas, CA 93906

CPR Salinas South

729 S Main St

Salinas, CA 93901

CPR Salinas East

454 East Alisal St

Salinas, CA 93905

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla., in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

