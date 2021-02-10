Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.02.2021
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 10

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

As a result of the purchase of 75,000 Ordinary 1p shares placed into Treasury on 9 February 2021 and in conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareTotal number of voting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)Total number of shares in issue
Ordinary 1p Shares38,367,725138,367,72526,141,91764,509,642

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in EP Global Opportunities Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

10 February 2021

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

