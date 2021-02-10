AllStripes approved to conduct research with patients residing in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

AllStripes, a healthcare technology company dedicated to accelerating treatment research for patients with rare diseases, today announced it is expanding its rare disease research efforts into the United Kingdom. This is the company's first major expansion outside of North America AllStripes currently conducts research in the United States and Canada and represents a significant milestone for the rare disease community in the U.K. AllStripes seeks to utilize its cutting-edge technology to analyze community data to improve clinical trial design, and ultimately unlock new treatments that improve quality of life.

"When it comes to rare disease, every patient is essential to our understanding of each condition and our ability to advance research," said Nancy Yu, co-founder and chief executive officer of AllStripes. "We are thrilled to have received approval to expand our research into the U.K., which will enable deeper insights into the rare diseases impacting both local and global communities. This expansion opens the door for potential research collaborations that could reshape the way we're treating patients. In the future, we hope to use our de-identified data insights to support research with the European Medicines Agency, in addition to the Food and Drug Administration here in the U.S., to benefit more patients around the world."

Patients and caregivers based in the U.K. now have the opportunity to join one of AllStripes' more than 30 research programs, with additional programs launching each month. Participation in research and use of the AllStripes platform for collecting and organizing records, will continue to be no cost to all participants and caregivers. AllStripes is able to facilitate participation and records collection regardless of the doctor or health facility the patient frequents in the U.K.

