Enterome Presenting at Upcoming Investor Meetings

Chardan Virtual Microbiome Medicines Summit: March 8

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: March 9-10

Pierre Belichard, Enterome's CEO, will present the Company and take part in 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors.

Mr Belichard will also take part in a panel discussion on the Microbiome & Cancer at:

USF Microbiome Virtual Corporate Forum Series, a free-to-register event (click here), on March 10 from 10:00-12:00 EST .

About Enterome

Enterome is a world leader in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceuticals based on its unrivalled understanding of the interaction between the gut microbiome and the immune system (the 'microbiome-immunoinflammation axis'). Enterome is leveraging this expertise to develop a pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical candidates (small molecules, proteins and peptides) with a focus on cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases.

Enterome has two unique pipeline of highly promising drug candidates:

OncoMimics : highly effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies against cancers (EO2401, EO2463). EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. EO2463, is being prepared as a clinical candidate for B-cell malignancies (lymphomas and leukemias).

: highly effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies against cancers (EO2401, EO2463). EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. EO2463, is being prepared as a clinical candidate for B-cell malignancies (lymphomas and leukemias). EndoMimics: a new generation of biologics for inflammatory diseases (EM101), Type 2 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease.

These highly novel pipelines have been created using Enterome's world-leading Metasecretome technology, which gives it an unrivalled ability to generate precision drugs by using the natural reservoir of thousands of safe and tolerized effector proteins that are produced by the gut bacteria.

In addition, Enterome's clinical candidate Sibofimloc (also referred to as TAK-018), which selectively blocks the virulence factor FimH, is advancing through Phase 2 clinical trials in Crohn's disease. EB8018 has been partnered with Takeda globally, with Enterome retaining a significant profit share in the US.

Enterome is headquartered in Paris (France) with operations in Boston (US) and is backed by leading venture capital investors.

