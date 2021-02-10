A new report published by the International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Program (IEA PVPS) outlines the need for PV module standards and testing to focus on 'energy rating' - an estimate of actual performance in a variety of climate conditions, rather than nominal power output or efficiency. The report finds that the IEC and other standards bodies are already beginning to make encouraging moves in this direction, but more work, and more data, are needed to make the most out of this approach.Power and efficiency ratings are key for both buyers and sellers and PV modules, in demonstrating ...

