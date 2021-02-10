Jerash Holdings: Jerash Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results, Fourth Quarter Outlook

Projects 38%-Plus Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Increased Gross Margin in Fourth Quarter;

Provides Initial Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance of $100 to $102 Million

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2020.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 and Recent Highlights

Reported $20.7 million in fiscal third quarter revenue

Gross margin was 12%, impacted by less favorable product mix and higher local order shipments

GAAP net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share

Jerash's factories are fully booked with customer orders through September 2021, including all capacity for higher-value jacket and outerwear products

Launched construction programs to expand production facilities

Ended the quarter with cash of $29.2 million and working capital of $50.3 million

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Fourth quarter revenue expected to be in excess of $20.0 million, from $14.4 million a year ago

Fourth quarter gross margin expected to be at least 18%, versus 8.7% in the year-ago quarter

Fiscal 2022 revenue initially expected to be $100 to $102 million

First and second quarter Fiscal 2022 revenue expected to be at or near record levels

Management Commentary

Sam Choi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The third quarter performed largely as expected in our guidance issued November 12, including $1.1 million of global brand-name customer orders produced in the third quarter but shipped in the fourth quarter due to temporary COVID-19-related changes in delivery patterns. As a result, we anticipate the fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31 will show growth of more than 38% year-over-year and gross margins will return to historical averages in the high teens."

"We anticipate that fiscal 2022, which begins on April 1, 2021, will return to more typical customer patterns with record revenue of $100 to $102 million for the full year based on initial orders," said Choi. "We are now fully booked until September 2021 with just orders from our top global brand-name customers. This customer demand indicates that we would produce revenue at or near record levels in both our fiscal first and second quarters. Orders are heavily weighted to our higher-value jacket and outerwear products, which have favorable gross margins.

"Due to high demand for our capacity, we are expanding our existing factories through the installation of additional production lines where possible and the hiring of additional workers in our Paramount facility. We are seeking outsourced capacity and acquisition prospects within the Al Tajamouat Industrial City zone where our main factories are located so as to increase our total throughput ahead, as customers are still seeking additional capacity from Jerash. Additionally, we have restarted construction programs that had been deferred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional factory and dormitory initiatives.

"Finally, our PPE business is also expanding, with orders shipping to a number of customers in the Middle East, as well as interest from prospective customers. We are advancing our FDA registration programs in order to expand sales in the United States, where we believe our products can offer high quality at cost-competitive rates."

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

"Fiscal third quarter sales activity was in line with our forecast, but gross margin reflected a higher mix of local orders and the pushout of more than $1.1 million in global brand-name customer orders, most of which have already shipped in the first half of the fiscal fourth quarter," said Gilbert Lee, Chief Financial Officer. "We currently expect that fourth quarter revenue will increase by approximately 38% on a year-over-year basis, with gross margins in the high teens due to a more favorable product mix.

"Based on customer orders to date, we believe that fiscal 2022, starting April 1, 2021, will reflect full recovery by our global brand-name customers, driving maximum utilization of our factory capacity and improved product mix for purposes of both revenue and gross margin results. Orders to date indicate that we are on track for fiscal 2022 revenue of $100 to $102 million, a new record for Jerash. Due to high demand, we are already producing goods that will be shipped and recognized in the fiscal first quarter, such as a $4 million jacket order from a global brand-name customer, among others."

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Jerash reported revenue of $20.7 million, a decrease of 19% from $25.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The change in revenue reflected a shift in customer timing related to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing several third quarter orders to ship in the fourth quarter, which delayed revenue recognition.

Jerash's factories are now fully booked until September of 2021, and orders reflect increased diversification from new customers secured over the past two years. Order mix for pre-bookings in the June and September quarters is heavily weighted to global brand-name jacket and outerwear products, which generate a higher average selling price and favorable gross margin mix.

Jerash is also expanding revenue in its strategic partnership business supplying global brand-name customer goods to destinations in Asia through contracted relationships with factories in the region. Jerash anticipates this business will expand as the Company positions for growth in this channel in the next fiscal year. Because Jerash uses contract manufacturing relationships and only collects a portion of its margin relative to its manufacturing business relationships, these orders generate relatively lower gross profit but contribute to overall profitability with minimal incremental operating cost.

Gross margin for the third quarter was 12%, compared with 19% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The year-over-year gross margin decrease was primarily due to changes in the product mix and the delay of shipment on a higher margin global brand-name customer order. The company expects gross margins to return to historical averages in the high teens in the fourth quarter.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $2.4 million, a decrease of 9% from $2.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating income for the third quarter was $0.1 million. GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

ESG Update

Jerash has undertaken additional ESG initiatives intended to strengthen its business performance while achieving social and environmental goals. The Company has launched a solar panel program to generate electricity used by its factories, with panels already installed in one of Jerash's four factory units and installation in additional facilities in process. The solar panels are designed to produce up to half the electricity consumed at the facilities. The Company is also planting trees and other greenery native to the local areas around Jerash's facilities as part of an environmental campaign with the support of the Ministry of Environment of Jordan to increase awareness among employees and citizens in Jordan.

Inside its factories, Jerash is converting to lower energy LED lighting and equipment, which will help reduce total electricity consumption and CO2 emissions and curb mercury pollution associated with traditional tube lighting that was previously used. Jerash is also examining environmental opportunities in its production processes, including environmentally friendly inks in screen printing, waste reduction programs, water conservation and recycling, chemical management, air emissions and other improvements that benefit its communities, customers and the environment.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Working capital was $50.3 million, and cash and restricted cash at December 31, 2020 was $29.2 million. Inventory was $19.2 million, including a significant increase in finished garments deferred for shipment in the fourth quarter, and accounts receivable were $10.3 million.

Jerash approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share on its common stock on or about February 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 16, 2021.

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 25,591,022 $ 26,130,411 Restricted cash 2,709,397 - Accounts receivable, net 10,287,087 5,335,748 Inventories 19,213,770 22,633,772 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,505,849 2,761,877 Advance to suppliers, net 4,153,962 2,116,367 Total Current Assets 64,461,087 58,978,175 Restricted cash - non-current 927,338 786,298 Long-term deposits 219,113 253,414 Deferred tax assets, net 139,895 139,895 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,497,470 6,174,164 Right of use assets 1,168,795 1,147,090 Total Assets $ 72,413,698 $ 67,479,036 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Credit facilities $ 807,298 $ 235 Accounts payable 7,927,697 6,376,320 Accrued expenses 2,231,014 2,245,402 Income tax payable - current 1,766,087 1,088,497 Other payables 1,160,671 929,783 Operating lease liabilities - current 316,068 210,081 Total Current Liabilities 14,208,835 10,850,318 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 531,080 649,935 Income tax payable - non-current 1,094,048 1,227,632 Total Liabilities 15,833,963 12,727,885 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 15) Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,325,000 shares issued and outstanding 11,325 11,325 Additional paid-in capital 15,277,176 15,235,025 Statutory reserve 212,739 212,739 Retained earnings 40,766,731 38,997,177 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 8,578 (8,324 ) Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Stockholder's Equity 56,276,549 54,447,942 Noncontrolling interest 303,186 303,209 Total Equity 56,579,735 54,751,151 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 72,413,698 $ 67,479,036

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 20,663,925 $ 25,446,708 $ 66,456,998 $ 78,585,152 Cost of goods sold 18,253,070 20,532,888 55,111,823 61,856,272 Gross Profit 2,410,855 4,913,820 11,345,175 16,728,880 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,362,603 2,590,659 7,067,109 8,134,261 Stock-based compensation expenses - - 42,151 193,955 Total Operating Expenses 2,362,603 2,590,659 7,109,260 8,328,216 Income from Operations 48,252 2,323,161 4,235,915 8,400,664 Other Income (Expense): Other income (expense), net 66,357 5,913 126,535 (3,679 ) Total other income (expense), net 66,357 5,913 126,535 (3,679 ) Net income before provision for income taxes 114,609 2,329,074 4,362,450 8,396,985 Income tax expense 20,273 255,805 894,169 1,185,492 Net Income 94,336 2,073,269 3,468,281 7,211,493 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 9 - 23 4,011 Net income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 94,345 $ 2,073,269 $ 3,468,304 $ 7,215,504 Net Income $ 94,336 $ 2,073,269 $ 3,468,281 $ 7,211,493 Other Comprehensive Income: Foreign currency translation gain 16,743 695 16,902 4,452 Total Comprehensive Income 111,079 2,073,964 3,485,183 7,215,945 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - Comprehensive Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders $ 111,079 $ 2,073,964 $ 3,485,183 $ 7,215,945 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.63 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 11,325,000 11,325,000 11,325,000 11,325,000 Diluted 11,332,552 11,450,707 11,330,950 11,477,344 Dividend per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

