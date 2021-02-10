Fiore Gold Ltd.: Fiore Gold's Pan Mine Acheives One Million Hours Worked Without a Lost Time Injury

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FSE:2FO) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Pan Mine has achieved one million hours worked without a lost time injury. Our safety and environmental performance is a reflection of our team's commitment to responsibly and positively impacting the communities where we operate. Our employees' continued efforts have allowed us to extend our mine life at Pan, while operating in a safe and sustainable manner. We look forward to continuing to invest in Nevada and anticipate investing approximately $20.0 million in capital expenditures to advance our Gold Rock project and expand operations at Pan this fiscal year. This investment reflects our confidence in our Nevada team and the support of the local community.

Andy Britton, Pan Mine's General Manager, commented, "I am extremely proud of the workforce at the Pan Mine! The achievement of one million hours worked without a lost time injury has not been without its challenges, making it that much more of an amazing accomplishment. We have overcome the hurdles of restarting the mine, establishing a new company, and, of late, managing through a pandemic. This should speak volumes for how amazing the employees are that work at Pan. Together, we have accomplished not only a safe mine but an environmentally sound mine as well. We have proven that a mine can be permitted and operated in compliance with modern safety and environmental regulations. To complement these achievements, many of the miners working at the Pan Mine are actively involved in the community in various capacities. From coaching youth sports and helping with school fundraising to volunteering at community food banks and a wide variety of other programs. We are an active member within our community and will continue to be so for years to come."

Ross MacLean, Fiore Gold's Chief Operating Officer added, "I am incredibly proud of our Pan operation for reaching one million hours worked without a lost time injury. Our employees accomplished this despite the additional challenges of the COVID pandemic which reflects the focused dedication by each and every employee and contractor at Pan to reach this milestone. Our company clearly demonstrates how a proactively safe operation also contributes to the Company's productivity and profitability."

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

grow gold production at the Pan Mine while also growing the reserve and resource base;

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project; and

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations.

On behalf of FIORE GOLD LTD.

"Tim Warman"

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Us:

info@fioregold.com

1 (416) 639-1426 Ext. 1

www.fioregold.com

