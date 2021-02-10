The two solar companies have signed a strategic agreement to jointly finance new manufacturing facilities, Tongwei announced this morning.Chinese PV companies Tongwei and Jinkosolar will work together to establish 15 GW of wafer manufacturing capacity and 45,000 metric tons of polysilicon production facilities, according to a statement made today by the former to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Poly manufacturer Tongwei said it would have a 30% stake in a joint venture by the partners to establish the wafer production capacity as part of a strategic cooperation with module giant Jinko. In return, ...

