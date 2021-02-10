Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Callaghan, a veteran sales executive in the plant-based food space, as its Director of Sales for US markets; as well as provide an update on US e-commerce activity.

Director of US Sales

Kevin Callaghan joins the VERY team as our new Director of US Sales focusing on building our wholesale and food service partnerships and points of distribution in the US market. Kevin was sought after by VERY's executive team for his extensive experience in the plant-based food industry where he held senior roles with early rapid growth companies. Notably, Kevin served as the Senior Eastern Regional Sales Manager for seven years with a major plant-based dairy alternative food company based in Canada; where he was responsible for scaling its US sales and overseeing sales, promotional, and product placement initiatives. Recently, Kevin was the Senior Director of US Sales for an emerging plant-based cheese company, where he established over 3,500 points of distribution for the brand in six months with key retailers such as Wegmans, Sprouts, Costco, Ingles and Central Market.

CEO Mitchell Scott commented: "We are thrilled that Kevin has joined the VERY team as he has a proven track record of launching and scaling high growth plant-based food brands in the US market. With Kevin's network and expertise, we will successfully build our US sales channel for both retail and food service. VERY has already received numerous requests for product samples from large US based retailers and look forward to our products being on their shelves in the near future."

Update on US E-Commerce Sales

VERY is also pleased to provide an update on US based e-commerce activities. The Company has experienced significant growth in order volume from US consumers over the past year. In 2019, 550 orders were received from US online customers as compared to 16,024 orders in 2020, resulting in a 2,813% increase in order volume. This US e-commerce sales order growth is a result of digital marketing campaigns and community building initiatives introduced in the latter part of 2020. VERY recently launched a separate US e-commerce website to provide a more seamless customer service experience to US consumers and for better search engine optimization.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

