East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.02.2021 | 13:52
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Investment Update

PR Newswire

London, February 10

10 February 2021

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Investment Update

Further to the investment update announcement released on 21 January 2021, the Board of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all necessary custody account openings, some of which had been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19, have now been completed. Therefore, all target markets are accessible for direct investment by the Company in line with its investment policy.

For further information please contact:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds		+44 (0)20 7742 4000
Media enquiries
Quill PR
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu		+44 (0)20 7466 5050


About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

