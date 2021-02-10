Company-wide process optimization delivers time and cost savings

Schachermayer relies on Fabasoft Contracts as its contract database for today's digital reality. The cloud-based solution now supports process-driven management for existing IT license agreements and the contractual obligations they entail.

The wholesaler faced the challenge of replacing a highly incongruous filing structure for IT contracts that had grown steadily over the years with a single, transparent application. Now, thanks to Fabasoft Contracts, Schachermayer utilizes a highly secure centralized platform for drafting, managing, and archiving contracts. Automated event and deadline reminders make monitoring contract terms and termination periods simple and reliable. Dedicated apps for iOS and Android enable users to work from anywhere using their smartphone, tablet, or smart watch. In addition, the advanced electronic signature capability (in compliance with the eIDAS Regulation) enables users to draw up contracts without system discontinuity and to sign them in a way that is legally binding.

"Thanks to the system's intuitive functionality, we consolidated all of our existing IT license contracts on the Fabasoft Contracts platform in a remarkably short period of time. As a result, contractual information such as notice periods can be accessed from anywhere in the company and doesn't need to be sent by e-mail. This yields enormous savings in terms of time and costs," enthuses Schachermayer CTO Andreas Obermüller.

"Our collaboration with Schachermayer demonstrates that Fabasoft products are the ideal basis for realizing digitalization projects quickly, without elaborate customizing no matter which industry is involved," confirms Andreas Dangl, Business Unit Executive for Cloud Service at Fabasoft.

Download the case study "Schachermayer Optimizing processes with digital contract management"

Fabasoft Contracts

Fabasoft Contracts supports centralized contract management and efficient contract handling across the entire contract lifecycle. The system uses a rule-based approach to identify, categorize, and classify different types of contracts. This leads to a marked decrease in the amount of manual work required. Dashboards deliver a consolidated view of contract-related content and the corresponding rights and obligations.

About Schachermayer

Schachermayer-Großhandelsgesellschaft m.b.H. is an owner-managed family business with subsidiaries in 13 European countries. As a wholesale partner for the wood- and metalworking sectors, industry, and commerce, Schachermayer supports its partners with services in production, inventory management, and procurement.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management. For more than three decades, numerous prominent private enterprises and public sector organizations have placed their trust in Fabasoft's long-standing quality and experience.

