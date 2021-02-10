The CIGS thin-film specialist employs 160 people in Germany. Business operations will continue with no disruption for the time being.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based Nice Solar Energy has opened the proceedings for self-administered insolvency at the Heilbronn District Court, in Germany. The insolvency proceedings under self-administration have been possible since 2012 under German insolvency law. Various PV companies have already used this process. The CIGS thin-film photovoltaics specialist will now have three months to present a restructuring plan. In the meantime, business operations ...

