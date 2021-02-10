Innovative Industrial Properties Stock: Is It the Best?
Marijuana stocks have had a roaring start to 2021. And that makes sense; there was no way the cannabis industry wasn't going to bounce back. After all, there's still so much potential left within pot stocks.
Now, with U.S. marijuana legalization closer than ever, I believe that one marijuana stock stands above the rest: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Marijuana stocks have had a roaring start to 2021. And that makes sense; there was no way the cannabis industry wasn't going to bounce back. After all, there's still so much potential left within pot stocks.
Now, with U.S. marijuana legalization closer than ever, I believe that one marijuana stock stands above the rest: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de