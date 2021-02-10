Globality's leading AI-powered Platform facilitates the streamlined creation of a statement of work in SAP Fieldglass solutions, increasing cost savings and efficiency for companies

Globality announced today that its Strategic Services Connector extension for SAP Fieldglass solutions is available on SAP Store, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. With the latest extension for the SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement solution, once a supplier is awarded, the Globality Platform will automatically create a statement of work providing all of the relevant data that a business user needs to complete the service request. This ensures enterprises have an integrated and streamlined experience to source the best services suppliers helping to simplify the process, maintain compliance and drive cost savings. This new extension adds to the previously announced offering with the Globality Strategic Services Connector extensions for SAP Ariba Contracts and SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing.

Globality's Platform transforms the sourcing of high-value services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work (SOW) creation process with a self-serve, consumer-like interface powered by cutting-edge AI technology. With strategic sourcing increasingly viewed as a critical source of transformational innovation for global enterprises, companies are actively seeking ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains while sourcing the best supplier for every sourcing need.

"With the ongoing and recently more dramatic shift in the workforce accelerated by the pandemic this past year, global enterprises are more dependent than ever on external suppliers for their consulting, marketing, IT, HR, legal and other service needs," said Globality Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hausmann. "Business users must be able to conduct extremely rapid, intuitive and cognitive sourcing for their service needs whenever and wherever they need it. The integration we now have with SAP Fieldglass and SAP Ariba solutions helps ensure users have a seamless end-to-end experience for all their strategic services sourcing needs."

Globality's AI engine enables users to determine the project scope in minutes using natural language processing that quickly identifies their intent. Requirements are matched instantly with preferred suppliers and qualified alternatives from Globality's highly vetted and diverse network. Users can then assess and compare proposals collaboratively with their team members, negotiate digitally and award the business to the best fit supplier.

With the three Globality Strategic Services Connector extensions available on SAP Store, users can easily source service suppliers on Globality's Platform, automate the SOW creation process with the SAP Fieldglass Services Procurement solution, and create contracts or purchase requisitions automatically in the SAP Ariba Sourcing solution for a complete end-to-end experience.

SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Globality is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered Platform and Smart Sourcing technologies, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding five years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit Globality's website at www.globality.com.

