Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music Launches Label Incubator Program for its Strategic Partners

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), a marketing and distribution SAAS company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR) today announced the formation and launch of its Label Incubator Program, catering to recording artists who have been referred to Intercept by its music label partners.

Intercept's Label Incubator Program works as an artist development suite of marketing and distribution services for artists who have been referred by interested record labels to enhance their online footprint and music exposure while further grooming and developing these artists to advance their path to a recording contract. The program allows artists to stay connected by being on a "watch list" for the major music labels, while the labels maintain a right of first refusal to partner with these developing artists in the future.

Intercept's Label Incubator Program is funded through a profit partnership with each artist or band and allows independent artists to economically access many of the benefits of a traditional music label, including enhanced promotional and merchandising opportunities such as playlisting, customized advertising, and licensing.

Here is an outline of the Label Incubator Program process

Music labels refer artists to Intercept's Label Incubator Program to assist in all phases of their professional growth while enhancing their online footprint and expanding their fan base.

Intercept will expose their music to what they believe will be a much larger audience by distributing and promoting their music on all the major streaming music services through social media, advertising and playlists.

Intercept will accelerate building an artist brand by co-designing, marketing, producing and distributing the performer's merchandise which is available through their own online store, created and managed by Intercept professionals.

Intercept will communicate regularly to the referring music labels on the artists' progress. Once an artist meets the criteria set out by the music label, the label has the first right of refusal to sign that artist.

"Our new Label Incubator Program may be one of the most impactful programs for both Intercept and the artistic clientele we serve. It gives us a steady flow of top talent to work with, almost all of which will be Intercept PLUS artists," said Tod Turner, Intercept Music President. "It is also a testament to our business plan and our ability to help artists that labels are willing to entrust us with their future talent and allow us to be a part of the process."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and through their partnership with InGrooves and Universal Music Group, to the world's largest streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit Interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

