New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), (www.gentechholdings.com) an emerging leader in the high-end Premium Coffee (www.secretjavas.com) and Functional Foods marketplaces, is excited to announce that its SINFIT Nutrition unit ("SINFIT") (www.sinfitnutrition.com) has recently added new key team members in response to rapidly expanding demand for SINFIT sports nutrition products.





New additions include Logan Delgado as Director of Online Content, Josh Pittman as Director of Sales, and Tim Hallgren as Account Manager.

"We're thrilled to welcome Logan, Josh, and Tim to the SINFIT team," commented SINFIT brands CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. "Each brings a rare combination of experience and talent, and each has a passion for helping to build something capable of truly impacting the world of sports nutrition on a global scale. This is an exciting business right now, and we're fortunate to be in a position to attract talent of this caliber."

Logan Delgado joins SINFIT as its new Director of Online Content. Mr. Delgado has found genuine inspiration from his own successful fitness turnaround, where he lost 70 pounds on a ketogenic dietary regimen. He is driven to help others achieve similar goals. He has created a YouTube channel with hundreds of videos focused on dietary and fitness tips. He also has a major social media following with a combined 280k-plus followers across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Josh Pittman joins SINFIT as its new Director of Sales. Mr. Pittman has been involved in the sports nutrition and wellness industry for over 12 years, with a background in sales, account management, and strategy for retail and e-commerce partners. He has worked with both domestic and international organizations, including GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Woodbolt (Cellucor), and Kaged Muscle. Josh also served in the Military for more than 12 years.

Tim Hallgren joins SINFIT as its new Account Manager. Mr. Hallgren has been a lifelong health and fitness enthusiast. With 12 years of experience in the sports nutrition space, Tim has a passion for helping people find the supplement solutions that best provide for health and optimal performance. After joining American Metabolix, he moved quickly up the ladder on strong performance, taking on wholesale account management with top accounts including GNC, Max Muscle, and Complete Nutrition, as well as regional accounts including Texas Rocks. He has also been instrumental in introducing the marketplace to innovative Keto-based products.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company launched a high-end Coffee Subscription service in early 2020 called Secret Javas and has recently closed on its acquisition of Sinfit Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

