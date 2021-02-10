Elekta's ProKnow to help standardize radiotherapy for veterans

Cloud-based ProKnow will enable peer review across Veterans Affairs network

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta announced today that the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Radiation Oncology Program is poised to pair its major radiotherapy quality program with Elekta's (EKTA-B.ST) ProKnow, a web browser-based cloud solution that centralizes radiotherapy data in a secure scalable platform accessible to all 41 of the VA's radiation oncology facilities nationwide.

"ProKnow is designed to give caregivers the ability to evaluate massive amounts of treatment and health data inputted into the platform's cloud server from entire populations of patients - and to share these data among their colleagues at multiple facilities," according to Larry Biscotti, Executive Vice President, North and Central America. "This should help provide the insight to standardize care with the aim of improving treatment management."

The analysis of ProKnow data leveraging the solution's available tools will help drive out variation and facilitate best practices through the standardization of care, Biscotti adds.

"ProKnow will enable remote, collaborative, 24-7 access to data, turning a healthcare network's collective data streams into a consolidated cloud-based 'knowledge center' that the organization can mine for insights," he said.

VA hospitals and community health centers deliver radiotherapy to over 45,000 patients each year.

The VA is not alone in the magnitude of radiotherapy data that are accumulated on a daily basis. Radiotherapy clinics around the world generate terabytes of patient information every day. Like the VA, the insight contained within these data remains locked away without a simple, intuitive analytics solution.

"By providing a centralized and secure cloud-based solution, ProKnow can unlock the data and make it accessible, enabling any radiotherapy provider to connect to clinical teams anywhere, any time," Biscotti says. "We are particularly pleased that the VA has confidence in ProKnow, as Elekta is a proud employer of veterans and active duty military personnel, with many of our engineering and technical positions held by veterans in the US."

Notably, last year, ProKnow helped many radiation therapy departments accommodate Covid-19 restrictions - and keep their patients' treatments on track - by enabling remote plan review and contouring.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

