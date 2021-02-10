Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Result of General Meeting and Change of Name

The resolution put to shareholders at a General Meeting of Keystone Investment Trust plc (the "Company") held on 10 February 2021 was passed on a poll.

The resolution approved a change of the Company's investment objective and policy, thereby enabling the implementation of the Board's proposals for the:

Appointment of Baillie Gifford & Co Limited ("Baillie Gifford") as new investment manager;

Adoption of Baillie Gifford's Positive Change investment strategy, a global equity strategy which seeks to provide attractive investment returns while contributing towards a more sustainable and inclusive world; and

Change of the Company's name to Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc.

The results of the poll are as follows:

Votes For: 2,849,319 (95.8%)

Votes Against: 125,518 (4.2%)

Votes Withheld: 377

Total Voting Rights were 6,181,563.

At the time of the General Meeting, the Company's issued share capital, excluding 5,778,363 shares held in treasury, consists of 61,815,632 ordinary shares of 10p. On a poll these carry one vote per £1 of nominal capital, accordingly Total Voting Rights were 6,181,563.

The full text of the resolution passed was as follows:

Ordinary Resolution:

THAT

the proposed investment objective and investment policy set out in Part 2 of the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 20 January 2021, a copy of which has been produced to the meeting and signed by the chairman for the purpose of identification, be and are hereby adopted as the investment objective and investment policy of the Company to the exclusion of all previous investment objectives and investment policies of the Company with effect from the appointment of Baillie Gifford & Co. Limited as the Company's investment manager, company secretary and administrator.

Upon Baillie Gifford's appointment becoming effective, which is expected to be on 11 February 2021, applications will be made to change the Company's name and TIDM to "Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc" and "KPC", respectively, and also to change the registered office address, in each case so as to take effect as soon as reasonably practicable. It is likely, however, that the registration of the change of the Company's legal name may take a number of weeks to process due to current delays in processing times at Companies House.

Enquiries:

Numis Securities, Corporate Broker

Nathan Brown / Matt Goss

n.brown@numis.com / m.goss@numis.com

Tel. +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Shilla Pindoria

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

10 February 2021