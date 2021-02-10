NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces Repricing of Stock Options

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) announces that further to its news release on February 8, 2021 announcing the grant of an aggregate of 1,225,000 stock options, the Company has obtained the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange to increase the exercise price of the stock options from $0.395 to $2.35 per common share. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan to certain employees, consultants, directors and officers of the Company. Other than the amendment to the stock option price all terms of the options previously granted remain unchanged. The options are subject to applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months commencing on the date of grant of the options.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

