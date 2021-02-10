Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEX0 ISIN: CA67059X2059 Ticker-Symbol: 1RNA 
Tradegate
10.02.21
14:38 Uhr
1,440 Euro
-0,110
-7,10 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NURAN WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NURAN WIRELESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,50014:38
1,4101,44014:38
ACCESSWIRE
10.02.2021 | 14:32
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces Repricing of Stock Options

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) announces that further to its news release on February 8, 2021 announcing the grant of an aggregate of 1,225,000 stock options, the Company has obtained the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange to increase the exercise price of the stock options from $0.395 to $2.35 per common share. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan to certain employees, consultants, directors and officers of the Company. Other than the amendment to the stock option price all terms of the options previously granted remain unchanged. The options are subject to applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months commencing on the date of grant of the options.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

Additional Information

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com
Francis Letourneau, Director and CEO
info@nuranwireless.com
Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido
Investor relations
Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com
Tel: (514) 969-5530

Cautionary Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628873/NuRAN-Announces-Repricing-of-Stock-Options

NURAN WIRELESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.