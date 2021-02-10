Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Starts Redesign of Thy News Application

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / The Board of Trend Innovations Holdings (OTC PINK:TREN) has begun the redesign of the intuitive interface of its Thy News application. The board considers that the app needs to be suitable for use in EV automotive digital cockpits as well as for use on other mobile appliances. The need for direct communication between mobile phones and "the digital cockpit" has been clearly defined by developments at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

In-car Infotainment will be a crucial feature of Electric Vehicle differentiation and Thy News with its developed AI platform aimed at reading individual news feed requirements is well placed to take advantage of this.

Development will concentrate on design, user interface logic and functionality. In general, the application design will become lighter and more modern and the interface will become more intuitive. One of the most noticeable changes will be the design of news feeds. They will become more diverse and dynamic, which will enable the users to choose the most preferable for them. In total, it is planned to make five types of display of the news feed.

Reuters Institute has estimated that that it is in the United States that consumers listen to podcasts more often on private vehicles than on public transport. One of the main reasons for listening to podcasts is to keep updated.

According to polls, the most popular podcast genre is "any", followed by news, politics, lifestyle, tech, society, sports, respectively. Thus, Thy News application covers 100% of users with its division into different categories in the app's functionality.

Such news feeds as Thy News will replace the existing traditional networks of news media. The opportunity for in car media and product marketing information could be vast and the Board will be engaging consultants to evaluate the size of this potential multi-billion-dollar market and how best to bring their unique AI based platform to it.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC Markets:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

