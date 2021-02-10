Eka Adds S&P Global Platts to its Library of Pre-built Connectors

- Connector to S&P Global Platts helps commodity businesses access EOD market prices seamlessly

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading cloud platform for digital innovation today announced an agreement with S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of benchmark prices and analytics for commodities and energy markets. Under the terms of agreement, Eka's pre-built connector will enable customers to integrate data from S&P Global Platts metals and agriculture price assessment data with their trade data for deeper insights to make faster and more informed decisions.

Manav Garg, CEO & Founder of Eka, said: "Data is vital to commodity management, especially when it comes to responding to market disruptions. Coupled with S&P Global Platts market data, our cloud platform provides instant insights to help commodity businesses add resilience to their supply chain and mitigate risk."

Joerg Gerth, Global Head of Channel Management & Strategic Alliances at S&P Global Platts, said: "We are excited to partner with Eka at a time when automation and cloud-driven solutions are transforming the way commodity businesses run. Access to our market leading benchmark metals and agriculture pricing data on Eka's powerful cloud platform, will help improve customers' workflow and support efficient decision making."

The S&P Global Platts connector enables users to access current and historical price assessment data on Eka's Cloud Platform. Besides seamless and secure integration, the connector also provides extensive support for visualizations.

About Eka

Eka is a global leader in providing solutions to digitize direct materials businesses. Its platform driven cloud solutions enable businesses to quickly adapt and overcome complex challenges in supply chain and financial management. With over 100 customers globally, Eka has proven industry expertise in accelerating customer's digital journey. Read more at www.eka1.com.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/platts

