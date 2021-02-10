New FinTech Solutions Grant Users More Control Over Their Funds

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological innovations have led to an explosion in the fintech market. The key reasons for its growth include the high investment in technology-based solutions by banks and various finance-oriented firms. Moreover, infrastructure-based technology and APIs are reshaping the future of the financial services industry, thus aiding the growth of the global fintech market. In addition, according to Research and Markets, financial technology companies are now delivering low-cost personalized products due to the emerging developments in the technology sector, leading to rising customer expectations, thereby, boosting the market growth globally. Overall, the global fintech market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. And, the market is expected to witness progressive growth and reach the market value of around USD 305 Billion by 2025. XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)

A major related segment of fintech is digital payments. The rise of digital payments came into the spotlight once e-commerce began to take off. E-commerce became largely popular due to the fact that consumers could purchase products on their phones or computer from anywhere as opposed to stepping into a brick-and-mortar store. Now e-commerce sales are continuing to grow exponentially each year as consumers opt to shop online. Moreover, the technology also allows vendors and businesses to issue disbursements and refunds at a much faster rate. Overall, the improving accessibility and the rising acceptance of such solutions from corporations is further propelling the industry growth. Furthermore, the increasing proliferation of smartphones is expected to assist in driving the overall industry. And, according to Transparency Market Research, the global smartphone market is expected to reach USD 1.50 Trillion by 2026 while the global smartphone volume is projected to reach 3.28 billion.

XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) (OTC: XTMIF) announced yesterday breaking news that it plans to, "launch a direct deposit program to all of its Today Card Holders. The Today program has been adopted and rolled out to thousands of hospitality, personal care and food delivery staff through their employers as a way of eliminating cash from the gratuity and earning disbursements ecosystem.

As part of the Company strategy to deliver micro-credit, this direct deposit option will allow users to opt-in to have their wages direct deposited to their Today Mobile wallet and garner an increase in the amount available for overdraft. The Today Mobile app will allow users to print or email a void check whereby they can deliver a request to their employer to have their paychecks also deposited to the Today Mobile wallet. Depending on the frequency and amount of deposits, opt-in users will have access to various levels of overdraft from $20 - $250, for a nominal monthly fee.

The product name of XTM's micro-credit program is Moretoday.

'Our Today users have spoken and with overwhelming demand they have asked for a solution that provides them with short term access to funds through overdraft protection' said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. 'Having visibility to funds flow and first access allows XTM a unique opportunity to provide a very inexpensive and low-risk solution for our quickly growing Today Card user base.'"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring xtm, inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l127zaFCY_c&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) subsidiary, Ally Lending announced on October 27th, the availability of patient financing options at all locations of Milan Laser Hair Removal, the largest laser hair removal company in the United States. Hair treatment and removal is a billion-dollar industry in the U.S.1 with no signs of slowing down. "There are so many health and wellness procedures that consumers avoid getting when they need them or put off altogether because of cost," said Hans Zandhuis, head of Ally Lending. "Together with our partners at Milan Laser, we're making it easier for people to access treatments in a more affordable way. Not only is the process fully digital, but also borrowers can get pre-qualified with zero impact to their credit."

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) announced on February 1st, that its U.S. eCommerce Platform has been named the best-performing payments gateway for the second straight year by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) in its 2021 Real Transaction Metrics Awards. "We are honored to be recognized by TSG as the best-performing payments gateway, as well as for the highest rate of authorizations and highest uptime," said Dan Brames, EVP and Head of North America Merchant Solutions at FIS. "We continue to invest significantly in our gateways and are committed to continuing to deliver world-class levels of speed and performance for our global merchants and eCommerce customers."

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) announced on January 22nd, the completion of its acquisition of Ondot Systems, Inc. "Closing this transaction further expands our digital capabilities, enhancing our suite of integrated solutions to enable clients of all sizes to deliver frictionless, digital-first and personalized experiences to consumers," said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) announced on January 14th, that it has completed the issuance of R$580 million in FIDC ("Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios") quotas, raising R$493 million in third-party capital for its credit solution for SMBs in Brazil. This is an important milestone for Stone, which advances on its strategic roadmap to become a full financial platform for SMBs. This type of transaction will enable Stone to scale further its credit solution while limiting the credit risk exposure.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For xtm, inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com