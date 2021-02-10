The production equipment was bought by Russian nanotechnology specialist Rusnano. The line will be used to produce BIPV modules at a factory in the Republic of Mordovia.Swedish BIPV module manufacturer and CIGS turnkey equipment supplier Midsummer will provide Russian nanotechnology provider JSC Rusnano with a BIPV panel production line. The equipment, which the company dubbed "DUO machine', will be installed in a factory in Saransk, about 630km east of Moscow. It will be operated by the Center for Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials of the Republic of Mordovia, and its partner Solartek. "The ...

