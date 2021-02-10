Kristina De-Levi Shares Her Wisdom: Taking to Social Media

PACIFICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Thriving entrepreneur, Kristina De-Levi, is pleased to announce the launch of her blog.From her work as an entrepreneur in the healthcare industry to caring for aging family members, Kristina's blogs provide valuable insight for those seeking to turn their passions into businesses and those looking for advice on caring for loved ones. In her features, Kristina discusses important topics like the types of healthcare services available and how to determine what is right for you. She also explores the healthcare industry as a business in America while highlighting the importance of adhering to strict regulations in the field. If you've ever considered working in healthcare, she also discusses some of the various opportunities available in the industry.

With five years of operating a successful business under her belt, Kristina has a wealth of knowledge to share with her readers. Her work showcases the importance of balancing business goals with compassion for others while still making time for personal goals and family life. Kristina currently operates her business with her husband, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Medical Administration, and cares for her children. Her publication highlights how ambition and family values are not mutually exclusive and inspires readers to pursue their dreams with integrity.

Despite her busy schedule, Kristina De-Levi continues to update her blog on a regular basis, providing readers with exclusive content and insight. Her articles cater to a wide range of audiences from budding entrepreneurs to those seeking more information about the types of healthcare services available in current landscape. Visit Kristina-DeLevi.com or Medium.com/@kristinade-levi to learn more today.

About Kristina De-Levi

Kristina De-Levi is an entrepreneur based out of California. After witnessing her grandparents struggle with health issues and receive care from home nursing staff as a teenager, Kristina took it upon herself to co-found HomeAssist Home Health Services with her husband, Frank. The company provides home healthcare services ranging from skilled nursing to physical and occupational therapy at affordable prices. As a working mother, Kristina understands the value of offering holistic, personalized, and coordinated health services in the comfort of her clients' homes on their schedule.

