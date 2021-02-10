Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Introduces David B. Schottenstein as New Independent Board Member Following Uplisting to NASDAQ

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) & (NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading FinTech provider of mobile banking and payment solutions focused on Hispanic and Latino communities is proud to introduce David B. Schottenstein as a new independent board member officially installed as a condition to Cuentas recent NASDAQ uplisting.

David Schottenstein is an extremely noteworthy entrepreneur who has created, invested and sold many successful businesses from ASTOR & BLACK, VIEWABILL, ONE WHEEL, MIZZEN AND MAIN to name just a few.

In 2017, Schottenstein set his sights on disrupting the luxury eyewear market with the launch of Privé Revaux. Driven by his passion for style and quality, and the belief that designer eyewear shouldn't be a luxury reserved for a select few, Schottenstein established an elite team that included celebrity partners Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The fashion-forward, high-quality range of eyewear that retails starting at $29.95 became an instant hit amongst consumers, influencers and celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney. To date, Privé Revaux has successfully expanded their assortment from traditional sunglasses into anti-blue light glasses and reading glasses, as well as debuted capsule collections with supermodel Adriana Lima, brand partner Ashley Benson, actresses Madelaine Petsch and Dove Cameron. Privé Revaux has rapidly grown their successful direct-to-consumer offering nationally into major department stores and retailers including Kohl's, Dillard's, America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses and all of National Vision's multiple banner locations, QVC, and many others. In February 2020, Safilo Group, a leader in the global eyewear space, acquired a majority stake in the business, valuing the young business at over $100 million before it's 3rd birthday.

The Cuentas Mobile App and Mobile Wallet provide a comprehensive financial solution, providing access to the US financial system to those unable to open a traditional bank account or who prefer not to bank at a traditional financial institution.

"We are thrilled to have David join the board of Cuentas. David has a very unique skill set, thought process and rich background in company growth. We are excited to have him share his knowledge and many talents with Cuentas, providing us with insight and guidance that will be invaluable for our continued success and growth", stated Arik Maimon, Chairman & CEO of Cuentas.