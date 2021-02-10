Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) ("UAT Group") announced today that it has retained and directed Culhane Meadows, PLLC law firm to file its S-1 Registration Statement. The Company will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) upon the completion of the audits for UAT Group and relevant subsidiaries.

In keeping with UAT Groups (UATG) commitment to transparency the Company will continue to move towards more stringent reporting standards in advance of being on a regulated exchange such as the NYSE or NASDAQ. Moving forward UATG common shares will be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. UATG currently trades as an alternative reporting company on OTC Markets.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra commented, "As many who have been with us know, the UAT Group team has always been focused on higher listing standards. This is yet another step closer towards one of our reporting objectives. This moves us closer to ameliorated growth and enhanced shareholder value".

Building on this filing, UATG has begun executing a series of strategic initiatives to support and build upon its existing market cap. Upcoming announcements are set to outline the Company's path forward as it navigates the current volatile markets.

In compliance with the Exchange Act, UATG will now file its quarterly and annual reports, including its financial statements, on Form 10-Qs and 10-Ks with the SEC. Additionally, all current reports will be filed via a Form 8-K.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are

subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies Group including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Umbra Applied Technologies Group does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

