Circle K veteran Brent Puzak joins Titan Cloud Software as Vice President of Solutions Consulting

Industry leader was previously Head of Environmental Compliance for Circle K in North America

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brent Puzak has joined Titan Cloud Software as the new Vice President of Solutions Consulting, a role that will enable him to leverage his industry expertise and experience as a Titan Cloud customer to help the company expand its reach with new customers and in new markets.

Prior to joining Titan Cloud, Puzak led the Environmental Shared Services department at Circle K, where he had responsibility for the brand's 9,000 North American stores, handled global environmental acquisitions, and led Circle K's wetstock management program.

"Everyone is facing the challenge of how to do more with less and adapting to the new norm of remote work environments," said Puzak. "Titan is uniquely positioned within the industry to provide a solution that helps the end-user address daily challenges while leveraging big data to minimize operating costs, scale for success, and identify efficiency gains. This is a great opportunity for me to leverage the experience I've gained while leading environmental, maintenance, and wetstock management teams for some of the world's largest convenience store chains. I'm excited to work alongside the team to deliver solutions that will make a broader impact on the industry and the environment while making the lives of our customers easier."

"We are thrilled to have Brent on the team," noted John Donnelly III, Titan's Chief Revenue Officer. "As we are growing both here in the U.S. and expanding to territories within Europe and Asia-Pacific, Brent's unique operational perspective as a Titan customer and his experience helping businesses harness the power of technology will be great resources for our customers."

About Titan Cloud Software

Titan Cloud Software provides industry-leading solutions for environmental compliance, advanced fuel analytics, wetstock management, and facility maintenance, so that customers can effectively manage risk and run efficient, profitable businesses. Entrusted by a customer base that that includes the biggest names in the retail petroleum industry and commercial fleet market, Titan's software currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline throughput and covers more than 65,000 facilities. Working with this extensive network enables Titan to provide its customers with compelling data and analytics that they can use to manage risk and fuel profit. The company was launched in 2012 and is headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at www.titancloud.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435006/Titan_Cloud_Software_Logo.jpg