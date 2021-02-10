Harlem's Fashion Row Poised to Host 3rd Annual Digital Fashion Summit in February.

This year's event will focus on educating the fashion industry about diversity and inclusion and providing solutions for brands interested in changing the dynamics.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR), the organization championing for diversity in the fashion arena, is gearing up for the 3rd staging of their annual Digital Fashion Summit with title sponsor, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

In honor of Black History Month, HFR's virtual event will be hosted on February 18, 2021, under the theme, 'Moving beyond the Black Box, A New Conversation about Race." More than 50 professionals from across the fashion and retail industry are expected to join in the new conversation about race and fashion. Fashion Designer, Filmmaker, and Chairman of the CFDA Tom Ford is scheduled to deliver the keynote address. Samira Nasr - Editor in Chief of Harper's Bazaar, Teri Agins - Author and Former Wall Street Journal Columnist, and Fashion Designer, Sergio Hudson are also slated to be our guest panelists during the virtual event.

But that's not all. Several exciting topics are up for panel discussions. The panels and conversations will include brands on the frontlines of making a difference. Attendees can expect real discussions with real strategies. Topics will include:

· Retail Revolution - Retailers Making A Difference and Buying Designers of Color

· The Fashion Industry's Role in Promoting Diversity

· An Editor's Perspective on Race and Fashion

· How the Race Conversation is Impacting the Faces of NYFW

· History of Black Fashion and Looking Towards the Future

Since 2007, Harlem's Fashion Row has been promoting people of color in fashion. Founder and CEO of HFR, Brandice Daniel, said: "The year 2020 has revived many concerns in the fashion industry regarding the lack of diversity and inclusions of blacks in retail, top management positions, and not being able to receive funding. Our goal is to educate the industry on potential solutions, provide solutions to brands still searching for answers, and to share the best practices over the past six months."

The partnerships of AEO Inc. and the American Eagle and Aerie brands for this year's event is a welcomed endorsement of the growth of the Digital Fashion Summit. "As an industry leader, at AEO we are committed to achieving sustained and long-term progress for people of color within our company and the fashion industry," said Terry Roberts, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer, AEO, Inc. "We are proud to partner with Harlem's Fashion Row as part of its Annual Digital Fashion Summit to celebrate the enduring influence of Black people in fashion and to be an active participant in the important conversations happening around race, inclusion, culture, and belonging. Together, we can create lasting change."

In addition to AEO Inc., HFR is also proud to partner with Tommy Hilfiger and Levi's.

The Digital Fashion Summit virtual event will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with scheduled breaks. For registration and further information, visit HFR website.

About Harlem's Fashion Row

HFR is the premier agency creating a bridge between brands and designers of color in fashion through brand strategy, collaborations, new media, experiential marketing, recruiting, and pipeline programs. To learn more about HFR, visit www.harlemsfashionrow.com.

