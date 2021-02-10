Helo Corp.'s Patent Pending Side Sensor Enables Vascular Age Assessment on its Vyvo Life Watch 2

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company), a leading developer of wearable wireless devices embedded with Life Sensing TechnologyTM and dedicated to improving wellness worldwide, is pleased to announce that with its latest Vyvo Smart app update, it provides rapid, non-invasive Vascular Age assessment to all Vyvo Life Watch 2 users worldwide.

Vyvo's patent-pending side sensor captures high-quality fingertip photoplethysmogram (PPG) signals[1] on demand. Accelerated Plethysmography[2] (APG), which uses the second derivative of PPG waveform, is used to analyze the wearer's arterial stiffness and estimate their Vascular Age. The whole process takes less than a minute.

Figure: Vyvo Life Watch 2 with patent-pending side sensor and APG result displayed on the Vyvo Smart app.

Understanding the health of your cardiovascular system is paramount, because according to the World Health Organization, more people die annually from cardiovascular disease (CVD) than from any other cause, amounting to 17.9 million people or an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide.

There are many ways to assess your Vascular Age, such as booking an appointment at a clinic where they can have advanced ultrasound technology, which can be used as an early biomarker of CVD and risk. Alternatively, your doctor may suggest one or more diagnostic tests, such as blood tests, Doppler ultrasound, Cardiac catheterization and angiogram, or other imaging tests. The challenge with CVD is that it is clinically silent (despite ongoing disease progression) so people at risk do not know to visit their doctor or clinic.

"You're as old as your arteries, which doesn't always equal the number of candles on your birthday cake." according to Harvard Medical School[3]. In young individuals, arteries are more elastic[4], but as we age, our arteries stiffen, and APG has been found to be useful for the estimation of risk of coronary heart disease in the general population[5].

Seán McVeigh, CEO of Helo Corp, stated, "APG technology is becoming more mainstream and it is already being used at clinics throughout the US, but so far, nobody has combined non-invasive Vascular Age assessment with the convenience of a wearable device. Our patent-pending side sensor has enabled this feature. Our users understand that our Life Watch 2 is not a medical device but it can provide a possible early warning and they should seek expert medical advice if they find that their Vascular Age is significantly greater than their chronological age."

Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) is a wellness technology company in the digital health sharing economy using life watches and its proprietary bio-metrics data platform to encourage wellness-centered lifestyles and consumer data empowerment under the Vyvo brand. Our Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our userbase with Vyvo Utility Tokens to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our two-sided data rich platform collects health data from the users, which we analyze and use AI to formulate customized and personalized user reports, user alerts, and NutraPak supplements, and our platform also presents Big Data opportunity for developers, medical research, and diagnostics.

Vyvo Life Watch 2 wearers can upgrade your App using Google Play or Apple's App Store.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links below:

https://www.vyvo.com andhttp://www.helocorp.com

Join Vyvo's Facebook Community https://www.facebook.com/VyvoCorp

