The Fraunhofer-Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS and the Belgian technology provider for compression solutions intoPIX S.A. today announce a worldwide patent licensing program for JPEG XS based software and hardware solutions. A JPEG XS license pool is currently being set up and expected to be fully rolled out by June 2021. The licensing program addresses the IPR conditions for use of JPEG XS in both cloud-based services and professional and consumer devices.

The use and integration of JPEG XS will position professional studio environments and broadcast systems for the future. intoPIX, provider and developer for compression and image processing solutions, and Fraunhofer IIS, developer for audio/video codecs for motion picture, broadcast and consumer applications, joined forces to make the JPEG XS technology available through a pooled licensing program.

JPEG XS: One codec fits all business models

JPEG XS addresses one of the major challenges in video related applications: how to solve the exponentially increasing bandwidth requirements in video applications, systems or devices. Three different licensing models will be available: licensing for cloud-based or any type of on-demand or time-billed professional services, licensing for any type of professional equipment, and licensing for use in consumer devices, like TV, tablets or smartphones. FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory) fee billing will be tailored to various business models in place across different industries. This includes time-billed use or perpetual usage models; and any type of equipment and services using JPEG XS technology.

Early adopters of the technology like equipment manufacturers, service or content providers are welcome to apply for the JPEG XS Patent Portfolio License Agreement to gain a pole position and offer new solutions to their markets, taking full advantage of this proven codec. JPEG XS is standardized by the International Organization for Standardization ISO as ISO/IEC 21122. Indicative licensing conditions, pricing and future updates will be available on the official JPEG XS PPL website www.jpegxs.com

JPEG XS: The transport video codec for high quality

JPEG XS revolutionizes the way professional and consumer video solutions are set up and how video is transported over local, wide-area or wireless networks. This includes use cases like end-to-end live production workflows for broadcast, video conferencing, online gaming, cloud services or industrial applications. Any of these applications can now take full advantage of this near zero latency and high-quality compression technology and offer the supreme user experience expected by the latest video resolutions such as 4K and 8K.

This low-complexity codec was designed to transfer any audiovisual content over IP-based workflows, even for high-resolution images like 4K, 8K and beyond. This becomes even more tangible now by integrating both hardware- and software-based JPEG XS solutions. The integration of JPEG XS eliminates the need for jumping back and forth between different interfaces and compression technologies by allowing seamless video streaming over IP-based workflows. Especially for the broadcast industry, the JPEG XS roll-out and the integration of this new streaming codec into professional studio environments and broadcast systems will re-shape content creation and live production for years to come.

More information on www.jpegxs.com

About intoPIX

intoPIX is an innovative, independent technology provider with world-class expertise and knowledge in video processing and image compression, cryptography, high performance computing and micro-electronics. Since 2006, we create and license market-leading technologies and solutions across all audio-visual applications where image quality is a crucial asset. Our broad range of silicon IPs (intellectual property for FPGA ASIC) and software tools (CPU GPU) include the key processing and compression cores that enable industry leaders to create top-notch professional and consumer solutions, which efficiently transmit, store and manage the highest quality video. The company is located in Belgium and local presence in North America, Japan, South Korea China.

More information can be found at https://www.intopix.com/jpeg-xs.

About Fraunhofer IIS

Fraunhofer IIS, based in Erlangen, Germany, is the largest institute within Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe's leading application-oriented research organization. For over 30 years, the institute's Audio and Media Technologies division has been shaping the globally deployed standards and technologies in the fields of audio coding and moving picture production. Fraunhofer IIS systems and tools help create, transmit and provide excellent audio and video content as well as enable high-quality real-time communication. Today, almost all computers, mobile phones and consumer electronic devices are equipped with technologies from Erlangen and are used by billions of people around the world every day. It all started with the creation of mp3, then evolved with the co-development of AAC and HE-AAC. Now the fourth generation of best-in-class audio technologies -MPEG-H Audio, EVS, LC3/LC3plus and xHE-AAC elevates the media experience to new heights. In terms of audio signal processing, Symphoria and the Sonamic product family provide enveloping and enhanced sound in cars, while the up Hear product family dramatically improves 3D audio playback or recording quality of professional and consumer devices. Fraunhofer technologies also power digital radio: first and foremost in the form of the Content Server, combining audio encoding, multimedia data management and multiplexing. In the field of moving picture technologies, establishing the Digital Cinema Initiative test plan boosted the creation of professional tools for digital film and media production, such as easyDCP, Realception and JPEG XS. The interdisciplinary team transforms science into best-in-class applications with new functionalities for end users as well as optimum efficiency, reducing transmission costs while increasing reliability. Always taking into account the demands of the market, Fraunhofer IIS develops technology that makes memorable moments.

https://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/jpegxs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005345/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Julie Van Roy, +32 10 23 84 70

press@intopix.com