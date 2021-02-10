Charlie Scharf Joins Goldstreet Partners and Brings Nearly Five Years of Investment Sales and Commercial Experience to the Goldstreet Team

Goldstreet Partners hires Charlie Scharf as Director of Investment Sales

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Charlie Scharf joins Goldstreet Partners team and brings nearly five years of investment sales and commercial experience to the Goldstreet Partners team. As the full-service real estate company based in Chicago, IL continues to expand, the firm is on-pace for record growth in 2021.

Charlie's experience includes being responsible for handling retail investment properties ranging from $1M-$20M. His expertise is in understanding the capital market forces affecting real estate, understanding commercial thoroughfares, as well as establishing deep relationships with private owners, investors and developers. His energy has proved accredited to his past team's success, as he acts diligently to garner the best possible results for his clients. Charlie understands the urban fabric of Chicago, knows the leasing and sales environment, and endeavors to cast the most valuable perspective on any given listing.

Mr. Scharf is a graduate of DePaul University, and prior to joining Goldstreet Partners, he spent four working for CBRE in Investment sales, and Maserati of Chicago as its head manager, where he provided great success to their sales and marketing initiatives. Prior to that, he gained vast experience at Tesla Motors.

Charlie's attributes much of his early growth in his career to varied internships and jobs with industry leaders providing him with invaluable practical knowledge, hands-on experience and the motivation to develop and implement successful sales strategies.

CEO David Goldberg commented, We are honored to have Charlie Scharf join the Goldstreet Team. As we continue to expand our reach and capabilities, we look forward to Charlie's growth within our organization.

About Goldstreet Partners:

Goldstreet is a full-service real estate company that focuses on the retail sector. They specialize in hospitality and lifestyle projects and work with both tenants and landlords to expand brands and lease space. At Goldstreet Partners, they pride themselves on understanding the needs of landlords, retailers, and hospitality brands.

Contact Goldstreet Partners

225 N Columbus Dr. Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60601

(847) 274-8504

info@goldstreetre.com

www.goldstreetre.com

