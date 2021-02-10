Chris Quintela: Lucid Leverage Provides SEO Services for Marijuana Businesses

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Lucid Leverage LLC, a digital marketing agency based in Tempe, AZ, is pleased to announce that they are offering SEO for marijuana businesses, including medical marijuana (MMJ) dispensaries and marketers of cannabidiol (CBD) products. MMJ and CBD businesses face unique challenges when it comes to online marketing because Facebook, Google, and YouTube do not permit PPC campaigns for such kind of businesses. The best possible alternative for getting website traffic for MMJ and CBD businesses is through SEO. Lucid Leverage can apply their years of experience in SEO for this particular niche.

Chris Quintela, co-owner of Lucid Leverage, says, "We provide SEO for CBD websites and SEO for medical marijuana dispensaries in Tempe, Arizona and across the USA. There are some unique factors which enter into preparing SEO for CBD websites and dispensaries. Because of the nature of the main products, careful attention must be paid to the legalities of the wording as well as of the offerings themselves. While the dispensaries may understand some of the limitations, it is up to the digital marketing firm to display the cannabis products in a way that demonstrates compliance with the laws and statutes while still getting the improved and sustained visibility on organic Google search and social media including YouTube."

An important element is a descriptive explanation of each product's features, whether the purchase is done through a CBD online store or at one of the licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. A key factor that buyers are looking for is the form of the product. MMJ may be available as vape juice, a pre-rolled joint, or a flower. Other forms include MMJ gummies, beverages in various flavors, cookies, and medicated oils and butters. Potential buyers may also want to know the cultivation process for the plants that were used for the products sold in the dispensaries. These may include descriptions of the cultivation methods that were used, including the organic way of growing medical marijuana and how it does not harm the environment. In addition, customers will not want to use MMJ and CBD products obtained from plants that were treated with pesticides and/or fungicides.

Potential buyers may also want to know how pure the products are, including the level of CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for each product. Cleanliness will also play an important role in the information provided for each product. This includes focus on cleanliness from the growing of the plants to the harvesting, processing, and packing of the products.

Aside from providing SEO for MMJ and CBD businesses, Lucid Leverage also provides reputation management service in Phoenix and neighboring areas. Online reputation is vital in both online marketing and marketing through brick-and-mortar stores. This is because buyers will usually check for reviews about a particular company before making a purchase. The problem is that businesses may get bad reviews through no fault of their own. It may be that there is an angry or dissatisfied employee trying to get back at the company or an unscrupulous competitor trying to use bad reviews to bring down the company's reputation. Or it may even be a legit customer who had unrealistic expectations about a particular product.

Whatever the reason for the bad reviews, the reputation management experts at Lucid Leverage will apply the most advanced technology to ensure that such reviews will no longer be found on the top page of the Google search results. Furthermore, they will ensure that the company's five-star reviews are converted into Hollywood style videos to demonstrate the happy and satisfied customers of the company. This is what makes their online reputation management service unique: they utilize videos to influence the search engines on behalf of their client.

It is also important to note that Lucid Leverage also functions as a white label SEO reseller in Phoenix and surrounding areas. A white label service is developed by one company and other companies would be able to take that service and rebrand it to make it seem like they created the service. For more information on the services offered by Lucid Leverage LLC, people may want to check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

