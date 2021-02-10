Niagara Falls Property Developer Chris Lamb Featured in Interview

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Canadian property developer and investor Chris Lamb was recently featured in an interview with Ideamensch. The focus of the interview was on his esteemed career, alongside the habits that make him a great entrepreneur.

Chris Lamb, currently operating in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is a first-generation builder with a passion for building affordable housing communities and investment properties. He largely operates in the Niagara Region and currently works under Revel Realty in Niagara Falls.

In the interview, Lamb explained that his home building company, Newcastle Communities, was named after the birthplace of his father, Paul. He said that his father taught him many valuable lessons surrounding hard work and a job well done that inspired him to create the company.

When asked what his typical day looks like, Chris Lamb responded that every day starts with exercising and stretching. From there, the first few hours of the day are typically his "highest producing," which is why he chooses to tackle the toughest tasks during these hours. Meanwhile, the afternoon is dedicated to on-site work and cleanup, he shared. Finally, he ends the day with bookkeeping, reconciliation, and sending emails, before he turns off all screens and takes some time to decompress.

He also shared advice he would give to his younger self.

"Kill your ego! The best advice is the advice you consider," said Chris Lamb of Niagara Falls.

"This sounds easy, however, being ego free, and flexible with other people's input will help you avoid failure. You can't make all the mistakes yourself, so take others experience into consideration."

Speaking of failure, the interview also asked Lamb to describe one failure he had as an entrepreneur and how he overcame it. He said that he hired the wrong supervisor earlier on in his career. He believed the person knew how to run job sites effectively, but he ended up having to deal with someone who had severe mood swings and anger management issues. In this specific instance, Chris Lamb overcame the issue by obtaining legal representation and gathering information on how to handle terminations. Lamb said he ultimately felt less stressed having these resources and knowledge on his side.

About Chris Lamb

Chris Lamb is a first-generation builder and investor based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Lamb earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brock University, before going on to study International Business Management at Niagara College. Upon graduating, he wrote his realtor exams and now works under Revel Realty in Niagara Falls. As a full-time home builder, Lamb's passion lies in building affordable housing communities and investment properties in the Niagara region.

