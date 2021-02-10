Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
10.02.21
13:32 Uhr
1,114 Euro
+0,034
+3,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.02.2021 | 18:52
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hibernia REIT plc: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Hibernia REIT plc: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 
10-Feb-2021 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 
Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting 
of the Company, held earlier today, was passed.  The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of 
Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 15 January 2021 and available on the 
Company's website www.hiberniareit.com. 
These resolutions relate to the replacement of CREST with Euroclear Bank for electronic settlement of trading in the 
ordinary shares of the Company. 
Voting on all resolutions at the EGM was conducted by poll and the results were as follows: 
                                                                       Votes for or at the          Votes      Votes 
No.           Resolution                                               Chair's discretion      %            % 
                                                                                                    against    withheld 
1             To approve Migration of the Migrating Shares to          446,462,034             100% 0       0% 0 
              Euroclear Bank's central securities depository 
2             To approve and adopt changes associated with Migration   446,461,634             100% 0       0% 400 
              to the Company's Articles of Association 
3             To authorise the Company to take all actions to          446,461,634             100% 0       0% 400 
              implement Migration The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 661,656,792.  In accordance with the Irish and UK Listing Rules a copy of the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting has been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at: Companies Announcement Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2 And: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:          HBRN 
LEI Code:      635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.:  93405 
EQS News ID:   1167554 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 12:21 ET (17:21 GMT)

HIBERNIA REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.