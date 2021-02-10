DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, held earlier today, was passed. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 15 January 2021 and available on the Company's website www.hiberniareit.com. These resolutions relate to the replacement of CREST with Euroclear Bank for electronic settlement of trading in the ordinary shares of the Company. Voting on all resolutions at the EGM was conducted by poll and the results were as follows: Votes for or at the Votes Votes No. Resolution Chair's discretion % % against withheld 1 To approve Migration of the Migrating Shares to 446,462,034 100% 0 0% 0 Euroclear Bank's central securities depository 2 To approve and adopt changes associated with Migration 446,461,634 100% 0 0% 400 to the Company's Articles of Association 3 To authorise the Company to take all actions to 446,461,634 100% 0 0% 400 implement Migration The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 661,656,792. In accordance with the Irish and UK Listing Rules a copy of the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting has been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at:

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

