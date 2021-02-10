Clean Group Provides 100 Percent Guaranteed Commercial Cleaning Services

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Clean Group, a cleaning company in Australia, is pleased to announce that they are offering 100 percent guaranteed cleaning services for commercial establishments in Sydney and neighbouring areas. This is in addition to the fact that they use environmentally friendly and state of the art cleaning equipment. Their cleaning is assured to be eco-friendly through the elimination of allergens and contaminants while ensuring that the carbon footprint of the property is minimised. Furthermore, they ensure that there would be no cross-contamination between different parts of the building by utilising colour-coded microfibre cloth and other cleaning equipment.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of the Clean Group, says, "When you hire our professional cleaners, you don't have to worry about cleaners who show up late or not at all. There will be no smudged windows, dusty sills, unemptied rubbish bins, inadequately cleaned toilets, doors left unlocked, and more. This is because we offer a 100 percent guaranteed cleaning job for your commercial establishment. We have more than 20 years of experience, which means we have the knowledge and experience to ensure that your office or establishment will truly be cleaned and sanitised according to your expectations."

Clean Group has been providing quality cleaning services for local companies in a number of suburbs throughout Australia for over 20 years. Their professional cleaners have the skills and experience in cleaning different types of commercial establishments, such as care centres, hospitals, offices, malls, strata buildings, gyms, and schools. They have more than 50 full-time cleaners who can provide a comprehensive range of commercial cleaning services, including steam cleaning, carpet cleaning, end of lease cleaning, carpet cleaning, stain removal, and more.

There are various reasons why the Clean Group stands out among the different cleaning companies in Sydney and surrounding areas. These include the: virus protection they provide using virus shield and electrostatic disinfection; extremely high quality cleaning service that is backed by a 100 percent guarantee; fully insured coverage and bonded cleaning; provision of a work environment that becomes twice as clean compared to other cleaning services, while it is performed in half the time because of their use of state-of-the-art cleaning equipment; prevention of cross-contamination; provision of a one-stop service; provision of a dedicated account manager assigned to each customer; affordable prices; and use of eco-friendly and safe cleaning products that get rid of carbon footprint, allergens, and contaminants.

They use state of the art cleaning equipment like the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner, which can be used to ensure that indoor air quality is at an acceptable level. They also use the i-mop floor scrubber, which can provide a much faster and more thorough cleaning in contrast to the wet mop. The i-mop's twin counter-rotating brushes have been proven in tests to provide 90 percent cleaner floors and other similar surfaces. It also has colour-coded accessories to avoid cross-contamination. Its power and speed come from its suction technology that can get rid of the cleaning solution and any liquid that is found on the floor, in order to provide a dry and clean floor.

To ensure that they offer green cleaning services, they always make sure to focus on the: reduction of water usage during the clean-up operations; minimisation of the use of strong and harmful chemicals through the help of microfibre technology; prolonging the life of the cleaning equipment through effective and regular maintenance; and avoidance of cleaning products that contain phosphates and other dangerous chemicals.

The microfibres that they use are synthetic cloths constructed from nylon and polyester. Microfibre clothes have a net-like surface capable of trapping a lot of moisture and dirt, thus making them much more effective in getting rid of dust and dirt in surfaces. They are also much more absorbent, which means the need for water or cleaning solutions is greatly reduced.

Businesses that require the services of professional and high-quality commercial cleaners may want to visit the Clean Group website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

