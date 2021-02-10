Menhaden Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2021
10 February 2021
Menhaden PLC
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2021
The Menhaden PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.menhaden.com/
