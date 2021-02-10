Olive Sees Exponential Growth In Toyota Extended Warranties Sold This Quarter

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Olive, a mechanical breakdown coverage provider based in Chicago, IL, has seen an exponential increase in sales of "Extended Warranties" for Toyota vehicles during this quarter. Olive, through www.GoGetOlive.com, recently adopted a new approach to the sale and offering of vehicle service contracts and mechanical breakdown insurance (commonly referred to as "extended warranties"), which involves bringing the entire transaction online and removing the waiting period for coverage. The use of state-of-the-art insurtech algorithms guarantees that Olive can provide the lowest possible prices.

Customers have been very pleased with the new coverage platform and product. As one customer on Facebook shares, "All I can say is you folks are a breath of fresh air in this industry. Thanks for going the extra mile and being innovative and not constantly combative."

The economy has led to a number of changes in how people purchase and pay for new or used vehicles, and this has made it necessary for dealerships to update a lot of their systems. "If you bought a used car, truck or SUV, you probably have payments but no warranty at all. Extended Warranties for used cars have become more critical as people keep their vehicles longer with longer payment terms," says Dan Stratford, the Digital Strategist for Olive. "As the economy has become less stable, people are keeping their cars longer and looking for ways to avoid expensive repair costs. They want to feel the security they felt when they purchased a new car under warranty."

An Olive extended warranty for Toyota vehicles offers a number of advantages. First, an extended warranty ensures that the cost of repairs is kept very low. Toyotas are well known for being very well built, reliable vehicles that one can always count on to get the job done, but they still do break down every now and then. When this happens, the cost of getting one's vehicle repaired can be very high, which is where an extended warranty makes all the difference. Olive is out to change how Toyota drivers think about mechanical breakdown protection beyond the basic extended warranties pushed by robocalls and other less than reputable actors. Olive's mechanical breakdown coverage provides Toyota owners with a reliable and affordable way to keep their vehicles in working order.

Online transactions make it possible to access all of the advantages Olive's mechanical breakdown coverage programs have to offer. "In the traditional world of financial services, moving to online transactions has been a long time coming," said Stratford. "Having online quotes and next day coverage is a huge milestone for consumer choice, transparency, and touchless transactions especially now in this new world we've found ourselves in where it is often better to do everything online."

Olive's goal is to prevent breakdowns from becoming any worse than they already are. Breakdowns are a major inconvenience to begin with, and the cost of towing and repairs just makes it so every breakdown can potentially become a very big financial issue. Olive coverage protects every part of the client's vehicle which provides peace of mind to vehicle owners. Olive's extended warranties have no yearly mileage restrictions up to 185,000 miles, something which no other insurer can match.

The company is proud of its 5-Star Google and A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings and sees these as proof that their coverage is something vehicle owners can rely on. Olive has received a number of 5-Star reviews from pleased clients as well. David D, who recently purchased coverage from the company, shares, "I purchased Olive extended car warranty on 10/9/20. The agent that helped me sign up was Scott. Scott was really professional about his job and customer service. Scott explained all the details about getting my car insured with Olive. Olive needs more sales agents like Scott. Olive CEO, give this guy a reward with pay raise or a higher position in your company. Thanks, Olive, and also thanks to Scott."

For more information on Olive extended auto warranties for Toyota vehicles, visit www.GoGetOlive.com today. Olive is always looking for ways to take the stress out of vehicle ownership and would be more than happy to help find a coverage solution for any and all Toyota vehicle owners, regardless of the financial situation of the owner.

Olive markets Mechanical Breakdown Insurance ("MBI") in the state of California only. Olive markets Vehicle Service Contracts ("VSCs") in all states excluding California, Florida and Washington. MBI is provided by QBE Insurance Corporation, New York, New York, and bound by Repair Ventures Insurance Solutions a licensed property and casualty broker, license # 0E50834. VSCs are provided by QBE Administration Services, Inc., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Terms and conditions apply. Please visit https://gogetolive.com/terms-of-service/ for further details.

"TOYOTA is a registered trademark of Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha TA Toyota Motor Corporation. References to Toyota in this press release do not imply the sponsorship or endorsement of 'Olive' by Toyota or an affiliation between 'Olive' and Toyota."





Related: Anaheim Ducks Announce New Partnership With Olive (GoGetOlive.com).

For more information about Olive, contact the company here:

Olive

Dan Stratford

(925) 412-3141

dan.stratford@gogetolive.com

1981 N. Broadway Suite 210A

Walnut Creek, CA, 94596

SOURCE: Olive

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/629106/Olive-Sees-Exponential-Growth-In-Toyota-Extended-Warranties-Sold-This-Quarter