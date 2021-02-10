DJ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GCLM) NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE 10-Feb-2021 / 18:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « SICAV ») Luxembourg, 01/02/2021, NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE (the "Sub-Fund") Dear Shareholder, We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark of the Sub-Fund "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE" from "MSCI World Climate Change" Index to "MSCI World Climate Change CTB Select" Index. As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below. - The benchmark index of the Sub-Fund will change as follows: Before 01/03/2021 From 01/03/2021 MSCI World Climate Change MSCI World Climate Change CTB Select Benchmark of the Sub-Fund Bloomberg ticker: MXWOCLNE Bloomberg ticker: MXWOTBNE - The name of the Sub-Fund will be modified to "AMUNDI MSCI WORLD CLIMATE TRANSITION CTB" in order to reflect the

change of the benchmark index with effective date as of 01/03/2021.

These changes will be reflected in the next visa-stamped prospectus.

We would like to draw carefully your attention to the fact that if the abovementioned amendments do not suit you, you have the right to redeem your shares without redemption fees (except for the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a thirty-day (30) period as from the date of the notice which is only notified on the Amundi Index Solutions website dedicated to shareholders notices as permitted by the prospectus. Nevertheless, for UCITS ETF share classes, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the Management Company has no influence. The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office.

Yours faithfully,

The Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GCLM LEI Code: 222100479LWJEIXZB875 Sequence No.: 93406 EQS News ID: 1167564 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)