AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIZ) NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE 10-Feb-2021 / 18:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « SICAV ») Luxembourg, 01.02.2021 NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (the "Sub-Fund") Dear Shareholder, We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark of the Sub-Fund "AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE" from "Solactive Euro 50" Index to "Solactive GBS Developed Markets Eurozone Large & Mid Cap" Index. As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below. - The benchmark index of the Sub-Fund will change as follows: Before March 16th , 2021 From March 16th , 2021 Solactive Euro 50 Solactive GBS Developed Markets Eurozone Large & Mid Cap Benchmark of Bloomberg ticker: EURO50N the Sub-Fund Bloomberg ticker: SEZLMCN Solactive 50 index is representative of the 50 Solactive GBS Developed Markets Eurozone Large & Mid largest companies in terms of free-float market Cap is representative of the largest 85% (+/- 5%) of Benchmark capitalization, traded in Euro, in 10 Eurozone the free-float market capitalization in 10 developed description countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain Spain. (as of October 2020).

These changes will be reflected in the next visa-stamped prospectus.

We would like to draw carefully your attention to the fact that if the abovementioned amendments do not suit you, you have the right to redeem your shares without redemption fees (except for the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a thirty-day (30) period as from the date of the notice which is only notified on the Amundi Index Solutions website dedicated to shareholders notices as permitted by the prospectus. Nevertheless, for UCITS ETF share classes, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the Management Company has no influence. The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office.

Yours faithfully,

The Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

