Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Lithium-Ion Battery Solution as Replacement for Lead Acid Batteries in Most Electric Vehicles

Coincides With Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Discussing the Replacement of 12-Volt Lead Acid Battery With 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Battery

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the availability of the G20 and G30 lithium-ion battery product line as a replacement "plug and play" solution to current 12-volt lead acid batteries being utilized in most electric vehicles (EVs). This announcement coincides with news reports that a major electric vehicle manufacturer has discussed plans to transition to lithium-ion based accessory batteries in their current and future vehicles.

BESI's G20 replacement lithium battery was designed as a replacement alternative to lead acid batteries for standard automotive applications as well as in total loss applications where an alternator is not available. The benefits of the Braille Battery lithium-ion replacement battery solution include:

Reduced power consumption from the main battery bank compared to the current 12-volt lead acid solutions.

Extended battery life compared to the current 12-volt lead acid batteries [more than ~2000 cycles (100% depth of discharge) in comparison to 12-volt lead acid batteries at ~300 cycles (80% depth of discharge)].

Lower self-discharge rate (5X less than lead acid batteries) and ability to recharge much more efficiently than current electric vehicle batteries.

Ability to last 5 times longer than current lead acid products, with increased reliability and significant weight reduction.

Improved engine management characteristics and data logging, due to improvements in voltage stability.

"We are very pleased to announce that our existing lithium-ion batteries are a solution for the electric vehicle market. We have received positive feedback from current electric vehicles customers using BESI's 12-volt lithium-ion batteries as a replacement to an OEM 12-volt lead acid battery currently being utilized in most electric vehicles on the market today; this latest announcement by a major EV Company validates our position." said BESI President and CEO, Lindsay Weatherdon. "Today's announcement represents another example of EV manufacturers, customers and consumers alike embracing the benefits of lithium technology as a replacement upgrade for lead acid. We continue to advance our product portfolio of best in class, made in the U.S.A., clean technology replacement lithium batteries."

For additional product and pricing information about the G20 and G30 batteries and the entire Braille Battery family of products and solutions, please visit our website at: www.braillebattery.com or contact Mr. Gary Savage, General Manager at savage@braillebattery.com or 941-312-5047 x 401.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

