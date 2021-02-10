Green Health Docs: Authorized West Virginia Medical Marijuana Dispensary List Has Been Released

FREDERICK, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Green Health Docs, based in Frederick, MD, is happy to announce that an authorized list of West Virginia cannabis dispensaries has been released on Friday, January 29, 2021. All patients who need to buy medical marijuana from dispensaries for their health issues must obtain a legal West Virginia medical marijuana card. Green Health Docs, a group of medical cannabis doctors, provides risk-free evaluations via telemedicine or in-person visits for those who want to get a WV medical marijuana card. It is risk-free because if the patient doesn't qualify for the medical marijuana card, 100 percent of the money will be refunded.

Those who would like to know more about registering for the West Virginia medical marijuana card with the help of Green Health Docs can visit the website at GreenHealthDocs.com/west-virginia-medical-marijuana-card/, or contact them by phone or email.?

The complete list of dispensaries and registered physicians can be accessed online through the website of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. Patients in West Virginia who have serious medical conditions were able to register beginning at noon on February 3, 2021. It is important to note that the West Virginia medical marijuana card will provide legal protection and allow patients to purchase and possess medical marijuana products both within the state of West Virginia as well as any state that offers reciprocity. Green Health Docs will be keeping their patients informed about states that offer reciprocity, but the easiest way for patients to find out is by contacting a dispensary in another state an asking if they accept West Virginia medical cards.

The team of physicians at Green Health Docs can offer WV medical marijuana card evaluations online via telemedicine, or in-person visits. Those who register must be a resident of the state of West Virginia and must be at least 18 years of age. If they are less than 18 years old, they must have approval from a parent or guardian caregiver.

The West Virginia marijuana card can only be issued to patients who have certain medical conditions. These conditions include: positive status for human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome; cancer; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); multiple sclerosis; epilepsy; severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain; Huntington's disease; Crohn's disease; neuropathies; Parkinson's disease; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); Neuro-Bechet's autoimmune disease; sickle cell anemia; spinal cord injury, which is damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity; seizures (including those characteristic of epilepsy); and terminal illness that is defined as a medical prognosis of life expectancy of approximately one year or less if the illness runs its normal course.

To be able to get an evaluation at Green Health Docs, the patient must have a West Virginia driver's license or valid State ID card, plus proof of West Virginia residency. The patient must also provide proof of their medical condition, such as prescriptions, x-ray reports, medical records, doctor's notes, pill bottles, or other acceptable documentation.

The West Virginia medical marijuana card and the certification for the WV cannabis program will be valid for one year, but this can be easily renewed every year. After the approval has been given by the provider, the State of West Virginia may take 30 days to release information regarding the status of the MMJ card. The card will arrive through the mail within seven to 10 business days after payment and approval.

For patients who are under 18 years of age and need a caregiver to qualify for the MMJ card, it is important to note that a caregiver must be at least 21 years of age. He or she must have been selected by the qualifying patient as the person authorized to purchase and possess medical marijuana from the dispensaries that have been authorized by the State of West Virginia.

Green Health Docs is a company made up of physicians, anesthesiologists and surgeons, that have made it their goal to combat the opioid epidemic in the United States by using natural medications like medical marijuana. Dr. Anand Dugar, owner of Green Health Docs, says, "We want to provide patients the ability to access medical cannabis as an alternative to conventional pain medications, anti-anxiety drugs, antidepressants, and other addictive and possibly harmful drugs."

