Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho - Buenos Aires Luxury Leather Goods and Accessories Now Sold on Amazon

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, is pleased to announce that its emerging luxury leather goods label, Gaucho - Buenos Aires, will now offer its products on Amazon's marketplace, in addition to is primary e-commerce website at GauchoBuenosAires.com.

Amazon.com, the most prominent online retail platform in the United States, dominates over 45% of the e-commerce market, with the Clothing, Shoes, & Jewelry category comprising 43% of its most frequently bought products. As more and more luxury brands make their push onto Amazon's platform, Amazon has responded by offering new ways for luxury brands to present their wares to discerning customers while leveraging Amazon's enormous reach. The marketplace will now showcase select items from Gaucho - Buenos Aires, and Gaucho intends to further build out its Amazon storefront in the weeks and months ahead.

"This is such an exciting development not only for Gaucho - Buenos Aires but also for all of its sister companies," said Scott Mathis, CEO, and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., which wholly owns and operates Gaucho - Buenos Aires. "We look forward to more e-commerce opportunities and more collaboration across all of our brands, including Gaucho, as well as the fine wines, hospitality, and real estate associated with Algodon Fine Wines and Algodon Wine Estates. We are excited about moving forward this year with our full e-commerce action plan, lined up for each of our companies - including the wines, leather goods and accessories, and even our real estate, as we take advantage of the devaluation of the peso when selling our products to the U.S., Europe, and Asia."

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires blends the quality of a bygone era with a sophisticated, modern, global outlook. The brand's beautifully handcrafted leather goods, accessories, and clothing herald the birth of Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Drawing on the cosmopolitan vibe of Buenos Aires and the spirit of traditional gaucho culture, Gaucho - Buenos Aires (www.gauchobuenosaires.com) weaves artisan techniques and materials into innovative contemporary designs and is gaining traction as an emerging designer brand to watch.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholding.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

